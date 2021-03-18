Young boxers need amateur experience before turning pro: Goyat

"Some state-level boxers are being lured into the pro circuit, which is not a good thing in the long run. Turning pro in the formative years isn't good. Instead of shaping the careers of young boxers, some officials are doing more damage by luring them into professional boxing," he told IANS on the eve of his undercard bout on Friday.

Only a few like Vijender Singh, who fight the showpiece bouts, can make money through professional boxing. The rest, involved in undercard bouts, like Goyat are struggling to make money.

Goyat says junior-level boxers should fight as amateurs for 5-7 years to gain experience of the ring craft before plunging into the pro circuit.

"There is no proper training set-up for professional boxing in India where the emphasis is on grooming amateur boxers. Some countries like Mexico have a different set-up where young boxers train on professional lines from the beginning of their careers. But in India there are hardly good coaches to train the youngsters for professional bouts," he added.

Goyat, 29, had turned pro after missing the cut for the 2012 London Olympic Games. Since then, he has travelled across USA, Canada and New Zealand but couldn't get as much mileage as Beijing Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh.

However, he hasn't lost hope. "It is an uphill battle on the pro circuit. Some are lucky, but I'm waiting for the right opportunity," he added.

--IANS

nns/kr