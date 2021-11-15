Young Indian shuttler Taarini wins triple-crown in Sweden

This was Taarini's second triple-triumph in Europe in the last few weeks. The 14-year-old Mumbai girl, who trains with Hufrish Nariman at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), had claimed three crowns in FZ FORZA Finnish Youth 2021 Badminton Championship in Finland, last month. Taarini had bagged the Gir's' Under-15 singles title and the Girls' Doubles Under-17 and the Mixed Doubles Under-17 titles.

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Indias young shuttler Taarini Suri completed a hat-trick of triumphs by winning the gold medals in the Girls Under-15 singles and doubles competitions and the Mixed Doubles Under-15 event in the Swedish Youth Games 2021 at Malmo, Sweden, on Sunday.

In the singles final, Taarini Suri, the joint third-fourth seed, outshone Sweden's Anvita Harakamani in straight games 21-9, 21-10 with a degree of comfort in just 21 minutes, according to information reaching here.

Earlier, Taarini and Swedish partner Matilda Ståhle, the top-seeded pair, combined effectively to assert the supremacy over the second-seeded Danish pairing of Matilde Moesgaard and Athene Lyduch Thornild, winning 21-16, 21-14 in 32 minutes.

Taarini completed her grand treble when she along with Ukraine's Fedir Tiurin defeated the Denmark combination of Eline Landsvig and Frederik Hinding 21-14, "1-16.

"I am very happy as I worked really hard. Honestly, I did not think that I would be so successful and win all these events. But what makes me all the more happier is that despite playing with a different set of players in the doubles, I managed to quickly adjust and even though we did not practice as a team, I was able to perfectly combine "ith them," Taarini said in a texted message.

Taarini finished with an all-win record and even did not drop a single game in all three competitions.

Results:

Girls' under-15 singles - final: 3/4-Taarini Suri (India) beat Anvita Harakamani (Sweden) 21-9, 21-10.

Girls' under-15 doubles - final: 1-Taarini Suri (India)/ Matilda Ståhle (Sweden) beat 2-Matilde Moesgaard/Athene Lyduch Thornild (Denmark) 21-16, 21-14.

Mixed under-15 doubles - final: Taarini Suri (India)/Fedir Tiurin (Ukraine) beat Eline Landsvig/Frederik Hinding (Denmark) 21-14, 21-16.

