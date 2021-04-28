Young Jordanian boxer, 19, dies after battling head injuries

India had emerged the most successful nation in the tournament, bagging eight gold and three bronze medals, followed by Russia, who had three gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

Kielce (Poland), April 28 (IANS) Nineteen-year-old Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat died in a hospital here on Monday night after battling head injuries for 11 days following a bout in the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships, which concluded recently.

Al-Swaisat was admitted to hospital on April 16 and had surgery on his brain after collapsing in the third round of the under-81kg contest against Estonia's Anton Winogradow.

The Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) posted a picture of the boxer with a condolence message saying, "The Jordan Olympic Committee expresses its deep sadness and deep pain over the death of the national boxing team player for the youth category, Rashid Al-Swaisat, who moved to the mercy of God Almighty on Monday evening as a result of an injury he suffered during his fight on Friday evening April 16 in the World Youth Championships."

"The JOC, represented by its President, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, and members of the Board of Directors and the Jordanian sports family, mourned the deceased Al-Swaisat, so it offers sincere condolences and sympathy for his family, colleagues and friends, and beseeches to God his ability to embrace the deceased with the breadth of his mercy and satisfaction."

The JOC also changed its profile pictures on social media to a black and white version of its logo.

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) condoled the death saying, "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed Al-Swaisat of Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 further to his fight during the AIBA YWCHs. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences."

