Your batting always created jams for bowlers: Tendulkar wishes Dravid

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday wished Rahul Dravid on his 47th birthday and said his batting always created jams for the bowlers on the cricket pitch.

"Happy Birthday Jammy! The way you batted always created huge jams for the bowlers. Have a great one, my friend," Tendulkar tweeted.

Dravid and Tendulkar were involved in a 331-run partnership against New Zealand in an ODI match at Hyderabad in 1999, enabling the side to post a total of 376/2 in the allotted fifty overs.India went on to register a win by 174 runs in the match.Dravid is the only player to be involved in two 300-plus ODI partnerships.He played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I for India. He announced his retirement from international cricket in March 2012. Dravid finished his career with 48 international centuries.He has now taken up the role of coaching the junior Indian sides (India U-19, India A), and is also the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). (ANI)