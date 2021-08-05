Your hard work has paid off: PM Modi tells hockey team skipper Manpreet and coach Reid

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Minutes after the Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to skipper Manpreet Singh and coach Graham Reid and said that the hard work put in by them over the months had finally paid off.



"Many many congratulations to you and the entire team, you have made history. The entire country is filled with joy. Your hard work has paid off. You have done a lot of hard work, please wish the entire side on my behalf. The entire country is happy, congratulations coach Reid, you have created history. My best wishes are with you," PM Modi was heard saying to Manpreet and Reid in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of SAI Media.

PM Modi had also spoken to Manpreet and Reid after the Indian side came up short in the semi-finals against Belgium. Speaking to the Prime Minister, Manpreet on Thursday said: "Sir, you're motivation worked for us."

On the other hand, Reid told PM Modi: "You're words after the semi-final were fantastic and very inspirational."

It took 41 years, but the dream of every Indian was finally realised on Thursday as the men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal here at the Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch.

The Men in Blue showed absolute resilience, strength, and winning spirit to register a remarkable comeback win against a strong German team. (ANI)