Youth the core of team, will do my best to help them: New KBFC coach

The 43-year-old Vukomanovic, who joined earlier this month to become the club's 12th coach in seven seasons, added that winning trophies was a process "that must be planned", and that results come with time and patience.

Kochi, June 30 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC's new Serbian head coach Ivan Vukomanovic said on Wednesday that youth was the core of every club's identity, and he would do his best to help them become better players during his stint.

"It doesn't matter where one coach finds himself. It is his obligation to provide all possible details of improvement and help develop young players in the club. Youth is the core of every club's identity, and it is our obligation to give them technical, tactical and psychological support in order to help them become better players and persons. I will certainly do my best in all those aspects of the game," said Vukomanovic, who has coached top-flight clubs in Belgium, Slovakia and Cyprus.

On his targets for the upcoming season and living up to the expectations of the fans, Vukomanovic said, "It's our obligation to play with ambition and passion because the fans deserve that. Winning trophies is a process that must be planned. It needs time and patience. Many details are important if you want to complete that puzzle. I will promise hard work and giving my best in order to make fans happy."

The coach said that a few big signings could be expected this season but refused to elaborate.

"We are all busy with that, and I am sure that we will have some interesting names in our team. My expectations for the upcoming season are the same as the club's expectations. We are all looking to improve certain things and make every new day better than the previous one," said the coach of the team which has the largest fan base in the country.

--IANS

akm/sdr/