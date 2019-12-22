Yuzvendra Chahal's social media post brings out Virat Kohli's funny side

Cuttack: India skipper Virat Kohli brought out his funny side and had some fun on the social media with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal after the wrist spinner shared a picture with West Indies captain Kieron Pollard.

Chahal was seen with Pollard's bat in hand as the big-hitting West Indian looked on.

"10 kilo ka bat, 2.5 kilo ka haath !!" the caption reads (bat of 10 kilos in hands which weighs 2.5 kilos).