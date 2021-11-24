Zaheer gives hilarious take on Rohit's luck at toss in NZ T20Is

Zaheer gave a hilarious take on India's luck at the toss. "Still can't believe India won three out of three tosses in the recent series. Did the coins have a secret chip, just like the currency notes? Just kidding, can you recall more such rare moments? PS: Only Cricketers can reply," Zaheer wrote on Twitter.

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan is amazed on how newly appointed T20 captain Rohit Sharma managed to win all three tosses in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand.

Zaheer, perhaps, was indicating about Rohit's luck in the home series against New Zealand. In his first series as a full-time T20 skipper, he won all three tosses and ended up clinching the series 3-0, while Virat Kohli's poor luck with the coin is being attributed to India's dismal showing at the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Before the final of the T20 WC, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, too, posted a meme on social media, showing New Zealand captain Kane Williamson seeking Kohli's advice on the toss has gone viral.

The meme shows Williamson in discussion with Kohli, with the former India T20 skipper wishing the New Zealand captain "Good luck for the final". Williamson then 'asks' Kohli for tips to call right. "Thanks, any tips for the toss?" Jaffer captioned the meme. The next image shows the two skippers having a hearty laugh.

Kohli had lost the toss and match against Pakistan and New Zealand, the two big games which decided India's fate in T20 WC. He again lost the toss against Afghanistan but this time the team won by 66 runs, largely due to the inexperience of the opponents. In the last two 'Super 12' games, India won the toss against Scotland and Namibia, winning by eight and nine wickets respectively, but by then their fate in the tournament had been decided.

