Zaheer Khan has always been my bowling idol and inspiration: Arzan Nagwaswalla

The left-arm pacer, who was Gujarat's leading wicket-taker (41 wickets at an average of 18.36) during their run to the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 semifinal, has said that Zaheer Khan has always been his bowling idol and he is also looking to learn the tricks of the trade from Jasprit Bumrah and bowling coach Bharat Arun."My bowling idol and inspiration has always been Zaheer Khan mainly because he has also been a left-arm pacer. I have grown up watching him playing for India and doing really well," Nagwaswalla told bcci.tv."Although we have not played together in domestic cricket because Bumrah has been representing India, whenever we have practiced together (at Mumbai Indians), he has always told me to learn as much as I can from everyone - be it from Zaheer Bhai or Shane Bond or from anyone. From there on, it is up to you to decide what you want to do," he added.When asked about he felt after being picked as standby for England tour, Nagwaswalla said: "Everyone was so happy and speechless when they got to know the news. I received the call when I was on my way back home and then called up my parents to share the news. When I reached home, some of my friends were there. We cut a cake.""In 10-15 seconds, my entire journey till now flashed before my eyes (after he was named as a standby player). When I started, I didn't even know what would be in store for me. I was not even aware where I would head to and play next if I got selected for Valsad," he added.Further talking about what he wants to learn from bowling coach Bharat Arun, he said: "I am very excited to meet this team. Despite the injuries, we went on to win the series in Australia. I just can't wait to witness the team which has such a strong self-belief.""Under Bharat Arun sir, our fast bowling has seen a great transformation. We have superb bench strength. I am sure I will get to learn a lot from Bharat Arun sir. It is really hard to digest and believe, honestly. It will take some time to think about this as a reality," he added.India's Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla. (ANI)