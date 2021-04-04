Zaman's 193-run innings in vain as SA beat Pakistan

Chasing South Africa's total of 341 for 6 in 50 overs, scored at a brisk pace of 6.82 runs per over, none of the Pakistan batsmen barring Zaman -- who stood at the crease for 224 minutes and faced 155 deliveries -- could stand firm against the home team bowlers. In the end Pakistan managed 324 for 9, a shortfall of 17 runs.

Johannesburg, April 4 (IANS) A marathon 193-run innings by Fakhar Zaman was not enough as Pakistan went down fighting to South Africa by 17 runs in a high-scoring second one-day international in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The left-handed Zaman was eventually run out in the closing moments of the game, having slammed 18 fours and 10 sixes.

With this win, the home team is back on an even keel in the three-match ODI series after Pakistan had won the opening match in Centurion by three wickets.

Pakistan elected to field after winning the toss but their bowlers couldn't make much headway as Quinton de Kock (80), Aiden Markram (39), Temba Bavuma (92) and Rassie van der Dussen (60) punished the visitors' bowlers, especially the tall Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain who went for 75 and 74 runs, respectively in their allotted 10 overs. Later, David Miller took South Africa's total past the 300-run mark with a 27-ball 50.

Pakistan's innings faltered with opener Imam-ul-Haq being caught by Markram off the bowling of Lungi Ngidi for 5. Zaman and Babar Azam consolidated the innings, adding 63 runs, before the latter fell on 31, opening the gates for South African bowlers to demolish the visiting side.

The third one-dayer will be played at the Centurion on April 7.

Brief scores: South Africa 341 for 6 in 50 overs (Quinton de Kock 80, Aiden Markram 39, Temba Bavuma 92, Rassie van der Dussen 60, David Miller 50*; Haris Rauf 3/54) beat Pakistan 324 for 9 in 50 overs (Fakhar Zaman 193, Babar Azam 31; Anrich Nortje 3/63).

