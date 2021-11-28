Zero tolerance doesn't mean cutting people off: Giles on Yorkshire racism row

London [UK], November 28 (ANI): Former England spinner Ashley Giles feels that giving a second chance to people can solve the problem of racism in the England cricket circle.



"If zero tolerance means that there is no acceptance of racism and discrimination, absolutely, that's completely right. But for me, if zero tolerance means that we cut people off, we don't give second chances, we don't give people the chance to rehabilitate, then I think we've got a problem. I fear if we take that route, then the gap may widen and not lessen," said Ashley Giles as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

While talking about Michael Vaughan's involvement in Azeem Rafiq racism controversy, Giles said that not forgiving people, once they make a mistake is not healthy behaviour.

"We all do make mistakes, and we will again, but we have to be able to tolerate and educate and rehabilitate... not giving people second chances, I'm not sure that's a healthy way forward for us because it's certainly not going to bring people forward to either share their positive or negative experiences and even bring more people forward to say, 'well, I just don't know, I don't know how to react in this environment or what to say'," said Ashley Giles.

On Friday, Michael Vaughan apologised to Azeem Rafiq and said that he is "sorry for the hurt he has gone through", after speaking publicly for the first time since being implicated in the Yorkshire racism scandal.

Earlier this month, a parliamentary select committee hearing was held, where the MPs heard from former cricketer Azeem Rafiq in the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) hearing, about his calls for disciplinary action to be taken by Yorkshire County Cricket Club following its investigation which found he had been subjected to racial harassment and bullying.

Rafiq fought back tears when he told MPs the word 'P***' was "used constantly" across his two spells at Yorkshire and no one in leadership challenged it.

Earlier, Rafiq had claimed that Michael Vaughan in 2009 told him and two other Asian players that there are "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it".

Asked about Vaughan, Rafiq said: "It's important on Michael that we don't make it all about Michael. "It was a long time ago. He might not remember it because it doesn't mean anything to him." Vaughan, however, had denied the allegations. (ANI)

