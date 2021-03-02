Zidane feels Real Madrid 'deserved a lot more' after draw against Real Sociedad

Madrid [Spain], March 2 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is not quite satisfied with the point his team secured against Real Sociedad and said his side "deserved a lot more" from the game.



Real Madrid and Real Sociedad played out a 1-1 draw in the LaLiga here on Tuesday.

"We deserved a lot more, particularly when you look at the chances we created. We didn't put them away, especially in the first half and that could have changed the complexion of the game. They had one chance and scored," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

"That's the way things go in football. We've had games where we won when we perhaps didn't deserve to. This doesn't change anything. I think we're in good shape, that's now five wins and a draw and we must remember that there's still a long way to go," he added.

During the match, Portu scored the opening goal, putting Real Sociedad ahead in the 55th minute. However, Vinicius Junior's goal in the dying minutes of the game saved Real Madrid from the defeat, and the match concluded on the same.

Securing one point from the game, Real Madrid now have 53 points, five points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid.

Reiterating that there is still a long way to go, Zidane said his side needs to keep picking up points.

"All of the teams drop points over the course of the season. We know that we have to keep putting points on the board. We've also dropped points and will be trying to keep picking up the points. It's the last time I'll say it, but there's still a long way to go," he said. (ANI)

