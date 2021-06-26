Zim vs Ban: Mahmudullah recalled to Test squad

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 26 (ANI): Star all-rounder Mahmudullah has been included in the Bangladesh Test squad for the Zimbabwe series which gets underway next month.



According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal's injuries prompted the selectors to pick the all-rounder.

"During an emergency meeting yesterday that included the selectors, the board President [Nazmul Hassan] and myself, we decided that we can't take a chance with the injuries," ESPNcricinfo quoted Akram Khan, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Cricket Operations Chairman as saying.

"Because of the situation, we decided to make the squad bigger. We are 80 per cent sure that he [Rahim] can play, but we don't want to take a chance. We want to have a back-up batsman in the squad," he added.

Mahmudullah last played for Bangladesh in the longest format of the game in January 2020 and was subsequently dropped from the series that followed -- Zimbabwe, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh is slated to leave for Zimbabwe on June 29 to lock horns in a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Test squad: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain, Shoriful Islam

ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shoriful Islam

T20I squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam. (ANI)