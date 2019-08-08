Zimbabwe Cricket governing body to be reinstated

London [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket's governing body will be reinstated as Zimbabwe's Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has decided to reverse its decision following a court order.

The ruling has also come after the International Cricket council's (ICC) letter to Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) dated July 24, asking the body to unconditionally reinstate the ousted board.

"Accordingly, and pursuant to the said court order, the SRC hereby lifts the suspension of the directors of ZC, including that of the acting managing director (Givemore Makoni), with immediate effect," ESPN Cricinfo quoted the statement released by the SRC on Thursday.The suspended ZC board had earlier appealed to the SRC's original order at an administrative court in the month of June this year.The appeal was initially dismissed, but ZC had re-launched their appeal last month.The ICC on July 18 had suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect for failing to fulfill their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.ICC's chairman Shashank Manohar had said that what happened in Zimbabwe was a 'serious breach' of the ICC Constitution."We do not take the decision to suspend a member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference. What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution," ICC had quoted Manohar as saying. (ANI)