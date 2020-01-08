Zimbabwe names Sean as Test captain, Chamu as interim limited overs skipper

Harare [Zimbabwe], Jan 8 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Tuesday named Seam Williams as Test skipper and Chamu Chibhabha as limited-overs skipper on an interim basis.

The board wrote on Twitter, aBREAKING: @ZimCricketv has named Sean Williams as substantive Test captain, while Chamu Chibhabha will lead the ODI and T20I sides as interim skipper. We wish both of them all the best in their new roles #NewCaptains #Congratulations @sean14williams @chamulaw."

The former captain and current director of cricket Hamilton Masakadza said both Sean and Chamu are "exceptional players and great servants" of the game."The role of captain is an honour and a responsibility which Sean and Chamu thoroughly deserve, both of them being exceptional players and great servants of our game over the years," ESPNcricinfo quoted Masakadza as saying."I am delighted that they have accepted their new roles and I extend my congratulations to them and wish them all the best as they help to take Zimbabwe to the next level," he added.Masakadza retired in September 2019 and took up his new position in the board a month later as ZC restructured its management.ZC also announced a new selection panel to be led by former international quick bowler David Mutendera, and Gavin Ewing, Shepherd Makunura and Prosper Utseya the other members. (ANI)