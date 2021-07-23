Zimbabwe surprise Bangladesh, win 2nd T20I by 23 runs

Harare, July 23 (IANS) Zimbabwe surprised Bangladesh in the second T20 International, winning by 23 runs to stay alive in the three-match series. The victory was also the first for the hapless Zimbabweans who had lost five internationals to the tourists before Friday.

Batting first, Zimbabwe made 166/6 in 20 overs with opener Wessley Madhevere scoring 73 off 57 deliveries. Ryan Burl made 34 off 19 towards the end.