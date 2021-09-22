Zimbabwe's Sean Williams soars into top-10 of T20I Rankings for all-rounders

Williams was the second-highest run-scorer for Zimbabwe with 89 runs at an average of 44.5 and a strike rate of 104.7, which included a vital 60 not out in their 10-run win in the second T20I.

Dubai, Sep 22 (IANS) Zimbabwe's Sean Williams broke into the top 10 of the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for all-rounders, having played a key role in their 2-1 series win over Scotland.

In the same game, he also picked up the wicket of Richie Berrington at a crucial juncture in the match that turned the game in Zimbabwe's favour.

Williams' batting exploits also helped him move 13 places up to the 78th spot in the rankings for batters.

His teammate Richard Ngarava attained a career-high ranking in the charts for bowlers, moving up 43 places to the 36th spot after a sensational showing with the ball. In the three matches, he scalped four wickets at an economy of just 6.08.

Fellow pacers Juke Jongwe and Tendai Chatara, who were the joint-highest wicket-takers in the series, jumped 29 and 27 spots respectively to No.58 and No.90.

For Scotland, Michael Leask made considerable gains in rankings for all-rounders - 53 runs and three wickets helped the spin-bowling all-rounder move 33 places up to No.53 in the latest update.

The ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 games between Oman, USA and Nepal also caused some movement in the ODI rankings. Oman's Jatinder Singh rocketed 115 places to a career-best 120 in the rankings for batters. Meanwhile, USA's Monank Patel moved 12 places and is on the verge of breaking into the top 100, placed currently at No. 101.

