Zlatan Ibrahimovic immortalised with statue in Sweden

The striking bronze monument has come up near Malmo's stadium, where he began his professional career in 1999.

The 38-year-old on Tuesday tweeted a picture showing him alongside the work and surrounded by crowds of fans, with the caption: "We are Zweden!!!"

The bronze Zlatan, standing on a plinth and said to measure nearly nine feet in height and close to half a ton in weight, was commissioned by Sweden's football authorities to honour their record goalscorer, according to a report in goal.com.

In December 2016, Ibrahimovic had hinted at the statue's creation when he was still a Manchester United player. "When you come to New York you have the Statue of Liberty, when you come to Sweden you have the Statue of Zlatan," he had posted a photo on Instagram of the plaster cast of the work. The star striker is on a break ahead of the MLS playoffs. He scored 30 goals in 29 regular-season games in 2019 to help his team finish fifth in the Western Conference.