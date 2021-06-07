Zverev not taking young Fokina lightly, eyes semis berth

Paris, June 7 (IANS) Despite his impressive form on clay that saw him beat Kei Nishikori in straight sets in fourth round of French Open, and win Madrid Open last month, sixth seed Alexander Zverev is not taking anything for granted as he focusses on the last three matches and take aim at his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

"I hope I continue playing the same way I did in this match. Maybe even better. Now we are in the quarterfinals, there is only eight of us left, and the opponents are not getting easier. You need to perform at your best, play at your best," Zverev said after beating Japan's Nishikori 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

"Hopefully I've got three more matches left here," he added.

"No matter who you are playing, they already won four matches. I am looking forward to that, of course. I know it's not going to be any easier from this moment on," added Zverev.

Zverev faces Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina next. The 22-year-old Fokina entered his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final on Sunday.

"I mean, I have Davidovich Fokina for a reason. He won four matches, right? Let's give him some credit where they deserve credit. You cannot be a bad player and be in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam," said the 24-year-old Zverev as he refused to take the young Spaniard lightly.

"I gave everything, three hours, I worked hard for this moment. There are lot of emotions, I am so happy," said Fokina after beating Frederico Delbonis.

--IANS

kh/