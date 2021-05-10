Zverev overpowers Berrettini for Madrid Open title

The fifth seed, who was unable to convert a set point at 7/6 in the first-set tie-break, claimed three service breaks in the next two sets to complete a memorable week at La Caja Magica with the trophy.

Madrid, May 10 (IANS) Germany's Alexander Zverev earned his second Madrid Open title when he defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3 to lift his fourth ATP Masters 1000 trophy.

Zverev overcame three consecutive top-10 stars to claim the title, following earlier wins against five-time champion Rafael Nadal and two-time runners-up Dominic Thiem.

"It is great (to win this title), especially after losing my last three finals I played at Masters 1000 events," Zverev said.

"This is definitely special and I just want to enjoy this one," the German told atptour.com.

This is the second time that the 24-year-old has posted three or more top-10 wins at a single event, following his 2018 title run at the Nitto ATP Finals.

After trading breaks late in the first set, Berrettini overpowered Zverev to establish a 5/0 tie-break lead. Zverev made a remarkable comeback to earn set point at 7/6, but Berrettini played with aggression on his serve and forehand to escape danger. Four points later, the Italian fired another powerful serve out wide to convert his fourth set point.

Zverev served with confidence and capitalised on a series of errors from his opponent at 4-4 in the second set to push the match to a decider, and he rode the momentum into the third set.

The 2018 ATP Finals champion outlasted Berrettini in baseline rallies to break at 2-2 and he converted his second championship point when the eighth seed fired wide on an attempted crosscourt backhand.

